Algeria: Youcef Atal welcomes Luca Zidane's arrival in the Fennecs

Algerian international Youcef Atal expressed his satisfaction following the integration of Luca Zidane, recently called up to the Algerian national team. For the Al Sadd full-back, the arrival of Zinedine Zidane's son represents above all an opportunity to strengthen the squad rather than a source of controversy.

“It’s always good to have another player for the national team. If Luca can help the national team, that’s what we want. Every player who can contribute to the national team is welcome in Algeria. I think it’s a positive point. I think he can contribute something and can help this group move forward. I wish him and our national team all the best,” he said in an exclusive interview with Foot Mercato.

He also emphasized that performance takes precedence over origins. Algeria, with a squad in rebuilding mode, is banking on the diversity of its talent, whether it comes from the diaspora or was developed locally. Atal is convinced that this combination of varied profiles can propel the Greens to new successes on the continental stage.

