Alex Iwobi Sets Record for Most Premier League Appearances by a Nigerian
Super Eagles and Fulham midfielder Alex Iwobi has set a new record to become the player with the most Premier League appearances in history.
The 29-year-old equalled Shola Ameobi’s record of 298 matches against Bournemouth just before the international break, and earlier today, he set a new record with his 299th appearance against his boyhood club Arsenal. He will now look forward to becoming the first-ever Nigerian to get to 300 Premier League appearances if he plays in Fulham’s next game against Newcastle United on October 25.
Rank
Player
Appearances
Clubs
1
Alex Iwobi
299
Arsenal (100), Everton (123), Fulham (76)
2
Shola Ameobi
298
Newcastle United (294), Crystal Palace (4)
3
Nwankwo Kanu
273
Arsenal (119), West Brom (53), Portsmouth (101)
4
Yakubu Aiyegbeni
252
Portsmouth (67), Middlesbrough (73), Everton (82), Blackburn Rovers (30)
5
John Obi Mikel
249
Chelsea (249)
6
Joseph Yobo
228
Everton (220), Norwich City (8)
7
Wilfred Ndidi
220
Leicester City (220)
8
Victor Anichebe
204
Everton (131), West Bromwich Albion (55), Sunderland (18)
9
Victor Moses
199
Wigan Athletic (74), Liverpool (19), Stoke City (19), Chelsea (87)
10
Kelechi Iheanacho
196
Manchester City (46), Leicester City (150)