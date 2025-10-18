Alex Iwobi Sets Record for Most Premier League Appearances by a Nigerian

Super Eagles and Fulham midfielder Alex Iwobi has set a new record to become the player with the most Premier League appearances in history.

The 29-year-old equalled Shola Ameobi’s record of 298 matches against Bournemouth just before the international break, and earlier today, he set a new record with his 299th appearance against his boyhood club Arsenal. He will now look forward to becoming the first-ever Nigerian to get to 300 Premier League appearances if he plays in Fulham’s next game against Newcastle United on October 25.