Alex Iwobi Sets Record for Most Premier League Appearances by a Nigerian

Football news
Super Eagles and Fulham midfielder Alex Iwobi has set a new record to become the player with the most Premier League appearances in history.

The 29-year-old equalled Shola Ameobi’s record of 298 matches against Bournemouth just before the international break, and earlier today, he set a new record with his 299th appearance against his boyhood club Arsenal. He will now look forward to becoming the first-ever Nigerian to get to 300 Premier League appearances if he plays in Fulham’s next game against Newcastle United on October 25.

Rank

Player

Appearances

Clubs

1

Alex Iwobi

299

Arsenal (100), Everton (123), Fulham (76)

2

Shola Ameobi

298

Newcastle United (294), Crystal Palace (4)

3

Nwankwo Kanu

273

Arsenal (119), West Brom (53), Portsmouth (101)

4

Yakubu Aiyegbeni

252

Portsmouth (67), Middlesbrough (73), Everton (82), Blackburn Rovers (30)

5

John Obi Mikel

249

Chelsea (249)

6

Joseph Yobo

228

Everton (220), Norwich City (8)

7

Wilfred Ndidi

220

Leicester City (220)

8

Victor Anichebe

204

Everton (131), West Bromwich Albion (55), Sunderland (18)

9

Victor Moses

199

Wigan Athletic (74), Liverpool (19), Stoke City (19), Chelsea (87)

10

Kelechi Iheanacho

196

Manchester City (46), Leicester City (150)

