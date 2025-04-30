Al Ahly’s Coaching Shakeup: Maaloul Returns, Legal Battles Loom

Tunisian left-back Ali Maaloul has received a major boost with his return to Al Ahly’s squad following the dismissal of head coach Marcel Koller. Koller’s departure came after the club’s CAF Champions League semi-final exit at the hands of Mamelodi Sundowns.

Interim coach Emad El Nahhas, now at the helm, included Maaloul in the squad for Wednesday’s league title phase clash against Petrojet. This marks Maaloul’s first league appearance of the season after fully recovering from a serious Achilles injury suffered last May.

Maaloul’s Comeback Amid Injury Crisis

During his rehabilitation, Maaloul featured in youth matches during the Capital Cup under Koller’s supervision. Now, with Al Ahly suffering a left-back crisis — with Karim El Debes and Yahya Attiat Allah both sidelined — Maaloul could even be handed a start against Petrojet.

Contract Dispute Between Al Ahly and Marcel Koller

Despite Al Ahly’s ceremonial farewell for Koller on Monday — where club president Mahmoud El Khatib presented him a commemorative jersey and shield — the financial dispute is far from over.

The club claims Koller is owed 440,000 euros, representing two months' salary, while the Swiss coach’s legal team insists he is entitled to 3.08 million euros, covering the full remainder of his contract through June 2026. Reports suggest the farewell was purely symbolic, with legal battles still looming.

𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐞 𝐠𝐨 : Al Ahly SC has parted ways with immediate effect their head coach Marcel Koller after failed to reach caf champions league final.



The decision come after losing in second leg match after draw with Mamelodi Sundowns. All the best mr koller



Powered by… pic.twitter.com/LXIZUw0Zw8 — Africa Transfer market (@AfricaTransmrkt) April 29, 2025

Koller’s Trophy-Laden Tenure

Since taking over in September 2022, Koller led Al Ahly to an impressive 11 major trophies, including:

2 CAF Champions League titles

2 Egyptian Premier League titles

2 Egypt Cups

4 Egyptian Super Cups

1 African Super Cup

But in the end, he was fired since he was unable to go to the CAF Champions League final this year.

Maaloul’s Future Remains Unclear

At 35, Maaloul is out of contract at the end of the season. While his future with the Red Devils remains undecided, sources suggest he could feature from the start against Petrojet after impressing in full training.

As Al Ahly prepares for the FIFA Club World Cup this summer in the United States, management faces critical decisions, including appointing a new head coach and resolving key player contracts.