Ahead of the Marumo Gallants: Nasreddine Nabi warns his players not to make the same mistakes!

Ahead of facing Marumo Gallants in the Betway Premiership on Saturday, Nasreddine Nabi has warned his Kaizer Chiefs players of the mistakes they made in the first leg and in previous matches as well.

After last week's loss to Chippa United, Amakhosi's team lost a lot of points in an attempt to stabilise the team and try to salvage the situation as well.

Despite floundering in the Betway Premiership this season, they have deservedly reached the Nedbank Cup final after a semi-final win over Mamelodi Sundowns and remain their only hope of salvaging the season with something satisfactory.

We took lessons from last week’s game against Chippa United. We even discussed all week about this game that we must be ready and focused, We tried to prepare our players mentally. The smart players, if they make one mistake, can’t repeat the same mistake.

Nasreddine Nabi said.

Now we understand that if we don’t prepare 100 percent mentally, we can’t win any game, The players must understand the significance of every game now, particularly as we are in a crucial phase of the season.

Nasreddine Nabi concluded.