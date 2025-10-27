African Nations Prepare for Friendly Matches

November will be a busy month for friendly matches.

November 2025 will be a very eventful month, with friendly matches taking place. Several African teams will participate in friendly matches as part of the FIFA window. Senegal and Tunisia will face major challenges against renowned teams like Brazil.

However, Tunisia will begin its friendly matches against Mauritania on November 12, 2025, at the Hammadi Agrebi Stadium in Radès. Two days later, the Carthage Eagles will face Jordan. This will be followed by a highly anticipated match against Brazil in Lille on November 18. Senegal, meanwhile, will face Brazil in London on November 11, having already drawn against the Auriverde in 2019 and beaten them in 2023.

The goal for these African teams is to strengthen their cohesion ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Tunisia, under the leadership of Sami Trabelsi, had an impressive qualification campaign with nine wins in ten matches, scoring 22 goals without conceding.

Other African teams in action

Mohamed Salah and his Egypt teammates will participate in a friendly tournament in the United Arab Emirates, which will include teams such as Uzbekistan and Cape Verde. In addition, the Pharaohs will host Nigeria in Cairo on December 14, 2025. The Super Eagles will also play friendly matches in the United States against Venezuela and Colombia on November 14 and 18, respectively.

Algeria is also preparing with matches against Saudi Arabia and Zimbabwe, scheduled between November 10 and 18, to fine-tune their form before competing in future competitions.