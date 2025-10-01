RU RU ES ES FR FR
AFC Champions League 2 match urgently suspended

Situation posed a threat to the health and lives of the players.
No one can withstand the power of nature.

Details: In the second round of AFC Champions League 2, the match between Singapore’s Lion City and Malaysia’s Selangor was suspended after the stadium’s lightning warning indicator was triggered.

This indicator serves as an alert when there is a high probability of a lightning strike, and given the typical weather conditions, it stands out as one of the best safety solutions available.

At the moment of suspension, the home side Lion City was leading 2-0, thanks to a brace from Anderson Lopes.

The resumption of the match will be announced later, once the situation is deemed safe for all participants.

