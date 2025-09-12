RU RU ES ES FR FR
Absurd! Manchester United women's team had their boots stolen en route to Champions League match

The situation is as bizarre as it gets.
Football news Today, 01:48
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Manchester United women's team Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

As a result, the team failed to achieve the desired outcome.

Details: According to The Times, an unpleasant incident occurred with the Manchester team ahead of the Women's Champions League match between Norway's Brann and England's Manchester United.

Reports indicate that the team was robbed before departing from the airport, but no one could pinpoint exactly when the theft took place. Among the stolen items were the boots of several players, who then had to scramble for new pairs upon arrival in Norway:

"A bag containing the boots of some of our players disappeared during the flight to Bergen. We are investigating how this happened. We managed to source new boots of the right brand and size for all affected players," said a Manchester United representative.

Ultimately, this did not help the Manchester side secure a win, as they lost 1-0 after conceding in the 77th minute. The return leg will take place on September 18 in England.

