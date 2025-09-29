A Surprise Arrival From Manchester City Joins Grêmio

Grêmio is entering a new phase of investment that extends beyond its roster and into the very surface of its home field. According to Globo Esporte, the Porto Alegre club has secured the services of John Ledwidge, the highly regarded grounds manager who currently oversees Manchester City’s playing surfaces.

Ledwidge will arrive in early 2026 to train the Arena do Grêmio staff in turf management following the installation of a new pitch. While not on a permanent contract, his role will focus on teaching modern techniques that have been applied successfully in the Premier League. The initiative is led by businessman Marcelo Marques, who took charge of stadium operations and pledged to transform the field into one of the best in Brazil.

Ledwidge earned recognition during nearly a decade at Leicester City, where his work at King Power Stadium drew praise across England. In 2023, Manchester City hired him to oversee the Etihad Stadium and training facilities. Now, he is set to bring that expertise to Grêmio as part of an effort to raise the club’s infrastructure standards.

Meanwhile, Grêmio also confirmed a setback on the sporting side. Forward Willian, signed on September 5 after his return from Europe, fractured the base of his fifth metatarsal during Sunday’s match against Vitória. The injury forced him off in the first half and leaves him sidelined while the medical team evaluates his recovery timeline.

The combination of major investment in facilities and the blow of losing a marquee player captures the dual reality facing the club: building for long-term success while navigating immediate challenges in competition.