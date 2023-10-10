A footballer from Israel lost his leg as a result of a HAMAS attack

Kiryat Yam player Ben Benjamin was injured during a HAMAS attack on Israel.

The 28-year-old Benjamin, along with his brother and girlfriend, was at a music festival on the border with the Gaza Strip last Saturday. When the HAMAS attack began, they managed to take cover, but it was there that Palestinians threw a grenade.

As a result of the explosion, Benjamin suffered a severe leg injury. He and his girlfriend were evacuated to a hospital in Be'er Sheva. Benjamin's brother managed to leave on a different vehicle.

Reportedly, due to the injuries he sustained, doctors had to amputate Benjamin's leg. The player has already undergone a second surgery to remove bone fragments. Now, he faces a period of rehabilitation.

Up to 40 people were in the bunker where the footballer took shelter during the attack.