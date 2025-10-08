2026 World Cup Qualifiers : Where to watch Egypt vs. Djibouti

The match broadcast channel.

This is a decisive match for the Egyptian national football team. The Pharaohs will play a crucial match against Djibouti this Wednesday at 7:00 PM GMT at the Arab Zouali Stadium in Morocco, in the ninth and penultimate round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Pharaohs lead Group A with 20 points, ahead of their closest rival, Burkina Faso, who occupy second place with 15 points. Sierra Leone follows with 12 points and Guinea-Bissau with 10 points.

Where to watch the match? :

The ON Time Sports network, more specifically ON Time Sports 1, will broadcast the match live.