2026 World Cup Qualifiers : Vincent Harper to play for Kenyan team for the first time

Vincent Harper will be in the spotlight.

Kenya's Harambee Stars team can count on the arrival of new players to hope to win its upcoming matches, as part of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Vincent Harper is one of these new arrivals.

Upcoming matches against Burundi and Ivory Coast, Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy has recalled former Bristol City player Vincent Harper to his 23-man squad that will face Burundi and Ivory Coast on October 6 and 13, 2025.

At Walsall FC in England, Harper regularly plays as a left-back for the League One side. Vincent Harper is described by his new club (Walsall FC) as "explosive" and capable of handling defensive challenges well one-on-one.

For the 2024/25 season, Harper started 12 times and was a substitute 14 times in all competitions, accumulating 1,220 minutes of play. He scored 2 goals and participated in 4 goals (goals + assists).