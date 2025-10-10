2026 World Cup Qualifiers : Senegal thrashes South Sudan 5-0

Senegal's Lions close to qualification.

The Senegalese national football team demonstrated its supremacy over its South Sudanese opponent this Friday, October 10th. In Juba, Pape Thiaw's men outclassed South Sudan (5-0) to move a step closer to the world cup dream.



The first half was largely dominated by Senegal. The first dangerous situations came from the wings, and it was only natural that the score opened. Goalscoring opportunities followed one after the other, and were capitalized one by one.



Senegal thus confirmed its status as leader of Group B and moved a step closer to the 2026 World Cup. Senegal is two points ahead of its direct rival, DR Congo, who beat Togo 1-0. The Lions will face Mauritania on Tuesday in the 10th and final round of qualifying, to conclude this campaign in style.