2026 World Cup Qualifiers : Pape Thiaw's reaction to Ismail Jakobs' absence

Ismail Jakobs absent.

Ismail Jakobs' absence from the Senegalese national team is remarkable, and it has prompted a reaction from the team's coach. Currently in Juba to prepare for the final two matches of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Ismail Jakobs has not returned to the Den, having been held back by his club, Galatasaray, due to a suspected injury.

At a press conference, Pape Thiaw addressed the issue.

"We all noticed Ismail Jakobs' absence, but the Federation did what it had to do, which was to notify his club. Now we await the outcome of the case," said Pape Thiaw.



The Senegalese Football Federation contacted the Turkish club to request the player's immediate release, but no response has yet been received.

According to Pape Thiaw, the team remains focused and determined to consolidate its leadership position, which would ensure direct qualification for the World Cup.