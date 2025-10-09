2026 World Cup Qualifiers : Kenya victorious against Burundi

A deserved victory.

Kenya victorious against Burundi this Thursday. In this ninth day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Kenya defeated Burundi 1-0.

After a balanced but fruitless first half, Kenya breathed a sigh of relief in the second. Reduced to ten men in the fifth minute after the dismissal of their striker Bonfils Caleb, the Swallows resisted for a long time, despite being one man down.

In the 72nd minute, Ryan Ogam, a player from Wolfsberger AC in Austria, curled a left-footed shot past the Burundian goalkeeper and gave his team the victory (0-1).

With this victory, Kenya moves into third place in Group F with 12 points, pending the match between Gambia and Gabon, scheduled for Friday at 1:00 PM GMT.