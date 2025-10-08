2026 World Cup Qualifiers : Egypt 3-0 Djibouti
Egypt has secured its ticket to the 2026 World Cup.
Football news Today, 14:52Essohana Lemou Dailysports's expert
More fear than harm, it's done, it's done. Casablanca's Larbi Zaouli stadium vibrated with the cheers of the Egyptian fans. The Pharaohs dominated Djibouti (3-0) and officially secured their qualification for the 2026 World Cup, after a match long dominated by the Egyptian team.
Adel opened the scoring with a perfect header following a cross from the right (1-0). Mohamed Salah then made it 2-0 with a quick left-footed combination (2-0, 14th minute). After missed opportunities and a ball that hit the post, Mohamed Salah scored a brace late in the match (86th minute), making the score 3-0.
Egypt can finally breathe a sigh of relief and proudly celebrate this richly deserved victory.