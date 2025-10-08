2026 World Cup Qualifiers : Egypt 3-0 Djibouti

Egypt has secured its ticket to the 2026 World Cup.

More fear than harm, it's done, it's done. Casablanca's Larbi Zaouli stadium vibrated with the cheers of the Egyptian fans. The Pharaohs dominated Djibouti (3-0) and officially secured their qualification for the 2026 World Cup, after a match long dominated by the Egyptian team.

Adel opened the scoring with a perfect header following a cross from the right (1-0). Mohamed Salah then made it 2-0 with a quick left-footed combination (2-0, 14th minute). After missed opportunities and a ball that hit the post, Mohamed Salah scored a brace late in the match (86th minute), making the score 3-0.

Egypt can finally breathe a sigh of relief and proudly celebrate this richly deserved victory.