2026 World Cup Qualifiers : Algeria beats Somalia 3-0 to qualify

A deserved qualification.

In Oran on October 9, the Algerian national football team snatched a 3-0 victory over the Somali team.

The Fennecs secured their place in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and returned to the competition they hadn't played in since 2014. Guinea, on the other hand, won 2-1 in Mozambique but will remain absent from the world cup despite this victory.

It took Algeria 12 years to return to the World Cup, thanks to their qualification. The team, led by Vladimir Petkovic, booked their place in the United States, Mexico, and Canada with a resounding victory over Somalia.

Found on the right flank, Riyad Mahrez mystified the Somali defense before providing a perfect cross for Mohamed Amoura, alone at the far post, who opened the scoring with an unstoppable header in the 6th minute. The former Manchester City captain then doubled the lead with a powerful shot into the top corner in the 20th minute. In the second half, he once again provided the assist, setting up Amoura's second goal of the evening in the 57th minute.

Algeria won the match and secured first place in Group G with 19 points ahead of the final matchday against Uganda.