2026 World Cup Qualifier (Senegal - South Sudan) : Sadio Mané will attempt the impossible

Sadio Mané could surprise.

Is the Senegalese football star no longer in top form? This question has been raised in recent days in light of the performances of the player, who, a year or two ago, was a force to be reckoned with for the Lions. This Friday, against South Sudan, the Lions' moral captain has a great opportunity to turn things around.

Sadio Mané hasn't scored a goal for Senegal in a year. Mané's last goal for Senegal was on October 15, 2024, in Lilongwe. That night, he gave the Lions a 1-0 victory over Malawi with a masterful free kick that sent Senegal to the African Cup of Nations. After that, there was absolute silence. One thing is clear: the Al-Nassr striker, who has 46 goals and 27 assists for the national team, is less explosive than before but still just as valuable.

Yet at club level, the numbers speak for themselves, with a solid start to the season in Saudi Arabia, with 5 goals and 4 assists in all competitions. Against South Sudan, expectations are enormous, and Mané will have to do his utmost to boost Senegal's chances of qualifying, despite being at the top of the group.