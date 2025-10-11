2026 World Cup Qualifier s: Salah leads the scorers' charts

The ranking is changing.

The 2026 World Cup qualifiers continue, and the rankings of the best players are experiencing an unsurprising shift. After Matchday 9, Mohamed Salah, who scored twice in Egypt's victory over Djibouti, now holds the top spot.



Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah thus brings his total to 9 goals in 9 matches. Behind Mohamed Salah is Gabon's Denis Bouanga. He remains in ambush with 8 goals, as do Kamory Doumbia (Mali) and Mohamed Amoura (Algeria), also with 8 goals. These three players are vying for second place on the podium, with one matchday remaining in the qualifiers.

Here are the top scorers :

1- Mohamed Salah (Egypt) – 9 goals

2- Denis Bouanga (Gabon) – 8 goals

3- Kamory Doumbia (Mali) – 8 goals

4- Mohamed Amoura (Algeria) – 8 goals

5- Jordan Ayew (Ghana) – 7 goals

6- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon) – 7 goals

7- Michael Olunga (Kenya) – 6 goals