2026 World Cup Qualifiers : A historic qualification for Cape Verde

A historical qualification.

Cape Verde has now entered the history books of world football. Their 3-1 home victory over Eswatini on Monday marked a significant turning point in their quest to reach the finals.

At the end of a national holiday, the Blue Sharks booked their place in the 2026 World Cup by beating Eswatini 3-0, securing first place in Group D of the African qualifiers. In the process, they became the smallest country in history (by area) to qualify for a World Cup.