2026 World Cup Qualifier: Rwanda's Coach Amrouche Confident Ahead of South Africa Match

Football news Today, 17:56
Oyebade Oluwafemi
Rwanda head coach Adel Amrouche has expressed strong confidence in his team’s readiness ahead of their decisive 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against South Africa on Tuesday.

Following his side’s disappointing result against the Benin Republic, Amrouche acknowledged his frustration with the outcome, describing it as a missed opportunity. However, he was quick to shift focus to the upcoming clash, reaffirming his belief in the squad’s resilience and ability to deliver a strong performance against South Africa.

“We are disappointed, yes, because we wanted to win that match,” the Algerian tactician told reporters. “But this is football. What matters now is our reaction — and I can assure you, we will not go down easily against South Africa. We will fight for every ball.”

The Algerian coach also called on his players to represent their country with pride

The Coach added.

“It’s not over until the final whistle, this is about dignity, identity, and the Rwandan spirit. South Africa will meet a team that refuses to give up.”

Rwanda are set to face Bafana Bafana on Tuesday at Mbombela Stadium in their final Group C qualifier, with South Africa, Benin Republic, and Nigeria all battling for the group’s sole automatic spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

