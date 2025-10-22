2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers : Senegal Aims to Surprise Côte d'Ivoire

Senegal is dreaming of a victory.

The Senegalese women's team is preparing for a tough battle against their opponents, Ivory Cost, on Friday, October 24. This crucial match is part of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Senegal will face Ivory Cost this Friday at the Lat-Dior Stadium in Thiès at 5:00 PM GMT. Coach Mame Moussa Cissé and his players aim to take a big step towards qualification in this first leg at home.

A victory against Ivory Cost is essential to secure a spot in the tournament, despite the fact that the Ivorian national team will come with a strong showing.