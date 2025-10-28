2026 Women's AFCON : South Africa Eliminates DRC

South Africa has qualified for the 2026 Women's AFCON.

One goal was enough for the South African players to defeat the Democratic Republic of Congo.

With Thembi Kgatlana's goal, Banyana Banyana's qualification for the 2026 Women's AFCON is confirmed, despite the score against the DRC (1-1 in the first leg). The South African striker had the first chance of the match in the 4th minute. However, she sent it over the bar in a one-on-one with Congolese goalkeeper Khonde.

In the 10th minute, Kgatlana again sent a solid shot at the opposing goalkeeper. But the latter pushed it away. In the second half, it took until the start of added time for Kgatlana to score the winning goal for South Africa.

With a 2-1 aggregate victory over the two matches, Banyana Banyana qualified against the DRC for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.