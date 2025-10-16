2026 Women's AFCON Qualifiers : Togo Aims for Qualification, According to Coach Kaï Tomety
The Togolese women's team is more than determined to win the match against Burkina Faso. A few days before this fateful match, counting for the final round of the Morocco 2026 Women's AFCON qualifiers, the Togolese team's coach reacted.
, delivered a strong message of confidence and solidarity.
At a press conference to unveil the list of 26 players, according to Kaï Tomety, the Togolese coach emphasized the group's unity and the desire to qualify.
"The girls and the staff understood that we must be united, create a framework of solidarity, and live better together to move forward. So everything is going well for the moment. For this double confrontation, it's about working on defensive solidity and trying to score." "If we manage to create a surprise in Burkina, the return match at home will have to be an attacking one to confirm or qualify," declared Kaï Tomety.