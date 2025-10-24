2026 Women's AFCON Qualifiers : Channels to Watch Burkina Faso vs. Togo Live
Burkina Faso, playing at home, has no room for error.
Football news Today, 11:57Essohana Lemou Dailysports's expert
https://x.com/FtfTogolaise/status/1981441656235917565/photo/3
It's the final stretch for the first leg of the final round of the 2026 Women's AFCON qualifiers. This Friday, Burkina Faso will face Togo in a crucial match at 4 p.m. GMT. Both teams are battling for a spot at the AFCON in this continental competition.
Sports fans can follow this clash live on the following channels:
- Burkina Faso's national television station, RTB.
- The FIFA+ platform
- New World TV
Burkina Faso, playing at home, will count on the support of its fans to win against a formidable opponent like Togo.