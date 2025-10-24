2026 Women's AFCON Qualifiers : Channels to Watch Burkina Faso vs. Togo Live

Burkina Faso, playing at home, has no room for error.

It's the final stretch for the first leg of the final round of the 2026 Women's AFCON qualifiers. This Friday, Burkina Faso will face Togo in a crucial match at 4 p.m. GMT. Both teams are battling for a spot at the AFCON in this continental competition.

Sports fans can follow this clash live on the following channels:

Burkina Faso's national television station, RTB.

The FIFA+ platform

New World TV

Burkina Faso, playing at home, will count on the support of its fans to win against a formidable opponent like Togo.