2026 Women's AFCON Qualifiers : Burkina Faso vs. Togo, the Official Lineups

Football news Today, 12:14
2026 Women's AFCON Qualifiers : Burkina Faso vs. Togo, the Official Lineups

For the first leg of the 2026 Women's AFCON qualifiers between Burkina Faso and Togo, here are the probable lineups of the two teams competing for qualification.

BURKINA FASO :

Ouedraogo Faoziatou (GK) – Sow Dielawalea Stéphanie – Zida Stéphanie – Belem Alimata – Traoré Numpoa Madina – Ouoba Delwende Judicael – Guira Déborah – Kabre Naomie Adèle – Sawadogo Balkissa (C) – Congo Adama – Kouanda Salamata.

TOGO :

Amenyenou Abla (GK) – Rahamatou Atoukou – Ami Gake – Takyatou Yaya – Odette Gnitnegma – Rachida Aboudou – Afi Woedikou (C) – Koudjoukalo Sama – Eya Assigno – Adjovi Zoutepe – Adoukoe Folly-Abla.

