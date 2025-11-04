2025 AFCON : Eric Chelle Aims for African Championship Title with Nigeria in Morocco

Nigeria hopes to make a lasting impression and achieve a memorable run in Morocco.

The Super Eagles coach has set his sights high for the upcoming AFCON in Morocco. Eric Sékou Chelle wants to seize every golden opportunity for his Nigerian team, as the tournament is scheduled to take place in Morocco from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026.

Eric Chelle told the Confederation of African Football (CAF) that his goal is to win the tournament. He described the competition as a personal challenge, emphasizing that his first experience was very enriching. The coach is convinced that Nigeria can stand out thanks to his team's intense preparation.

"When we arrive in Morocco, we will be ready to face the pressure from the fans," Chelle stated.

Despite the challenges ahead, Chelle remains confident. With motivated players and a well-defined strategy, the objective is clear: to achieve ultimate victory in this edition of the Africa Cup of Nations. Nigeria hopes to make a lasting impression and achieve a memorable run in Morocco.