17-year-old motorcycle racer Pau Alsina tragically dies

One of the youngest stars in motorsport has passed away following a tragic accident.

Details: One of the youngest competitors in JuniorGP, 17-year-old Pau Alsina, died tragically as a result of a crash at the Motorland Aragón circuit during a test session.

The fatal fall from his bike occurred on Saturday, and for two days doctors fought to save the young rider’s life, but today it was announced that their efforts were unsuccessful.

Pau Alsina was considered one of the most talented young motorcycle racers in the world.

After the first four rounds, he was ranked 13th in the riders’ overall standings, with his best result being eighth place in two races at Jerez. Alsina joined the FIM-sanctioned series after a successful run in the European Talent Cup last year as part of the Artbox team.

