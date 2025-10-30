€150m Man in the Making”: Ex-Defender Warns Chelsea, Barcelona, and Man United Over Osimhen Price Tag

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, who joined Galatasaray permanently this summer for €75 million, is rapidly increasing his value in Turkish football and Europe. The 26-year-old forward, already the most expensive signing in Turkish football history, has hit the ground running, prompting former Beşiktaş defender Emre Eren to speculate that his price tag could soon reach a staggering €150 million.

Osimhen's transfer was a surprise, as many of Europe's elite clubs, including Chelsea, Manchester United, Barcelona, and Liverpool, had been tracking him for years. Galatasaray, however, won the race, benefiting from the strong connection Osimhen built with fans during his previous loan spell.

He has fully justified the investment, notably scoring in consecutive Champions League matches against Liverpool and Bodo/Glimt. These goals secured Galatasaray's first back-to-back wins in the competition since 2012 and made Osimhen Nigeria's highest-scoring player in Champions League history. With six points from a possible nine, Galatasaray is now well-positioned for the knockout rounds and remains the favourite to defend its Super Lig title.

Pundit Emre Eren is convinced Osimhen’s rise is just beginning.

Victor Osimhen is a completely different player," Eren stated in an interview. “If Osimhen continues with this performance this season, if he keeps reflecting these qualities on the field, in the Champions League… They would pay 150 million euros for this guy!

As Osimhen enters his prime, talk of a move has intensified. Chelsea is still seeking a top-class centre-forward, Barcelona reportedly views him as a long-term successor to Robert Lewandowski, and Manchester United struggles for goals. However, the Turkish giants are currently enjoying the rewards of their bold transfer, and if Eren's prediction holds true, Galatasaray could soon have Europe's next €150 million player.