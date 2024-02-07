RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Czech Republic vs Sweden prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024

Czech Republic vs Sweden prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Czech Republic vs Sweden prediction
Czech Republic
BEIJER HOCKEY GAMES 08 feb 2024, 13:00 Czech Republic - Sweden
Karlstad, Löfbergs Arena
Sweden
Prediction on game Win Sweden
Odds: 1.91
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On February 8th, as part of the Beijer Hockey Games, the Czech Republic and Sweden will meet in a highly anticipated matchup. Our analysts have compiled a prediction for this encounter.

Czech Republic

The Czechs have been participating in the Euro Hockey Tour for a long time, viewing it as an excellent opportunity to assess national team players and build on-field connections. In their last appearance at the Swiss Ice Hockey Games in Switzerland, they managed to defeat the Swiss hosts and the strong Finnish team, only conceding to the Finns in the match for the top spot. The Czech Republic is undoubtedly motivated to win this tournament, although every battle will pose a serious test.

Sweden

The "Three Crowns" are always geared up for victory, regardless of the tournament's status or individual match significance. At the Beijer Hockey Games, players are expected to give their utmost effort, especially as the team plays on home soil, buoyed by local support. In their recent tournament in Switzerland, the team performed brilliantly, winning all three matches and securing the first-place position, defeating the Swiss, Finns, and Czechs in succession.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • The national teams face each other several times a year, with squad compositions often changing depending on the tournament. In December of last year, the Swedes defeated the Czechs 5-3.
  • Sweden is currently on a five-game winning streak in all tournaments.
  • The Czechs have won five out of their last six encounters.

Czech Republic vs Sweden prediction

By default, the Swedes are considered slightly stronger, hence being regarded as favorites in this encounter. However, it's advisable not to wager heavily on such matches; it's better to consider live betting. It's worth noting that the Swedes will enjoy the support of their home crowd, a significant advantage. Therefore, we predict a clean victory for Sweden.

Prediction on game Win Sweden
Odds: 1.91
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors prediction NBA Today, 19:30 Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Odds: 1.71 Recommended 1xBet
Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs prediction NBA Today, 19:30 Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Miami Heat Odds: 1.68 San Antonio Spurs Bet now 1xBet
Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks prediction NBA Today, 19:30 Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Boston Celtics Odds: 1.61 Atlanta Hawks Bet now MelBet
Anadolu Efes vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction Euroleague 08 feb 2024, 11:30 Anadolu Efes vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips February 8, 2024 Anadolu Efes Odds: 2.3 Maccabi Tel Aviv Recommended MelBet
Finland vs Switzerland prediction BEIJER HOCKEY GAMES 08 feb 2024, 12:00 Finland vs Switzerland prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Finland Odds: 1.66 Switzerland Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:17 The African Cup of Nations. The finalists of the tournament have been determined Football news Today, 17:08 AFCON and Asian Cup final pairing decided, Chelsea wants Michel Sanchez. Daily Digest for February 7 Football news Today, 17:03 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 16:58 Elephants are stronger than Leopards. Ivory Coast emerged as the second finalist of the AFCON Football news Today, 16:54 Chelsea effortlessly advanced to the next round of the FA Cup after a convincing victory Football news Today, 16:41 Barcelona is engaged in litigation with a Russian club over the transfer of a Brazilian footballer Football news Today, 15:46 VIDEO. One of the strangest goals in football history was scored in the match Niger vs Morocco Football news Today, 15:44 The pivotal forward of Girona participated in a training session ahead of the matches against Real Football news Today, 15:28 Barcelona is anticipating significant squad changes in the summer Boxing News Today, 15:28 PHOTO: The legendary Tyson met with Holyfield, the man whose ear he famously bit off
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Basketball Today Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Basketball Today Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Basketball 08 feb 2024 Anadolu Efes vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips February 8, 2024 Hockey 08 feb 2024 Finland vs Switzerland prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Football 08 feb 2024 Antalyaspor vs Besiktas prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Hockey 08 feb 2024 Czech Republic vs Sweden prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Football 08 feb 2024 Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Basketball 08 feb 2024 Valencia vs. Olympiacos prediction and betting tips February 8, 2024 Basketball 08 feb 2024 Olimpia Milano vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips February 8, 2024