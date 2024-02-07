Czech Republic vs Sweden prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024

Prediction on game Win Sweden Odds: 1.91 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On February 8th, as part of the Beijer Hockey Games, the Czech Republic and Sweden will meet in a highly anticipated matchup. Our analysts have compiled a prediction for this encounter.

Czech Republic

The Czechs have been participating in the Euro Hockey Tour for a long time, viewing it as an excellent opportunity to assess national team players and build on-field connections. In their last appearance at the Swiss Ice Hockey Games in Switzerland, they managed to defeat the Swiss hosts and the strong Finnish team, only conceding to the Finns in the match for the top spot. The Czech Republic is undoubtedly motivated to win this tournament, although every battle will pose a serious test.

Sweden

The "Three Crowns" are always geared up for victory, regardless of the tournament's status or individual match significance. At the Beijer Hockey Games, players are expected to give their utmost effort, especially as the team plays on home soil, buoyed by local support. In their recent tournament in Switzerland, the team performed brilliantly, winning all three matches and securing the first-place position, defeating the Swiss, Finns, and Czechs in succession.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

The national teams face each other several times a year, with squad compositions often changing depending on the tournament. In December of last year, the Swedes defeated the Czechs 5-3.

Sweden is currently on a five-game winning streak in all tournaments.

The Czechs have won five out of their last six encounters.

Czech Republic vs Sweden prediction

By default, the Swedes are considered slightly stronger, hence being regarded as favorites in this encounter. However, it's advisable not to wager heavily on such matches; it's better to consider live betting. It's worth noting that the Swedes will enjoy the support of their home crowd, a significant advantage. Therefore, we predict a clean victory for Sweden.