Cape Verde was merciless.

Women's Football : Cape Verde Beats Mali and Qualifies for the First Time at the 2026 African Cup of Nations

The Cape Verdean team achieved another memorable feat this Tuesday. Beaten by the narrowest of margins in the first leg at home, the Cape Verdeans completely overturned Mali in Bamako this Tuesday (2-4). They qualified for the Women's African Cup of Nations for the first time in their history.

The Cape Verdean Women's National Team has just qualified for the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time.

Facing Mali, a regular in the competition and quarter-finalist in 2025, the players of Silvéria Nédio, better known as Nita, suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the match (0-1) in Praia. But on a trip to Bamako this Tuesday, they achieved the incredible feat of overturning the Malians, who played their first official match in 2018.