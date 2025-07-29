Uruguay Set to Challenge Brazil in Semifinal Showdown

Uruguay and Brazil will face off this Tuesday in Quito in the semifinals of the 2025 Copa América. The match will be at Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado, and will determine who will face Colombia in the decisive match next Saturday.

Uruguay arrives at this stage after a historic qualification, finishing second in their group and sealing the spot with a dominant 3–0 win over Chile. Under head coach Ariel Longo, La Celeste now faces a formidable test against Brazil, one of the title favorites packed with top-level talent.

Brazil comes into this clash following a 0–0 draw against Colombia in their final group stage match. Despite being 39, iconic forward Marta remains a key figure, supported by standout players like Amanda Gutierrez and Kerolin.

For Uruguay, attacking power is a strength, with Pamela González, Belén Aquino, and Wendy Carballo leading the charge in hopes of upsetting the South American giants.

The most recent official meeting between these two sides took place during the 2022 Copa América, where Brazil claimed a 3–0 victory with goals from Adriana (twice) and Debinha. This time, Uruguay aims to make history by reaching the final for the first time.