Unexpected career twist! Vincent Aboubakar signs with Azerbaijan's Neftchi

A new adventure for the Cameroonian striker
Transfer news Today, 12:39
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
The former renowned Porto and Beşiktaş forward Vincent Aboubakar is set to play in the Azerbaijan Premier League.

Details: Azerbaijan's Neftchi has officially announced the signing of the 33-year-old striker Vincent Aboubakar.

The Cameroonian striker's last club was Turkey's Hatayspor.

