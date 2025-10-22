Unexpected career twist! Vincent Aboubakar signs with Azerbaijan's Neftchi

A new adventure for the Cameroonian striker

Translated by the editors

Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors

The former renowned Porto and Beşiktaş forward Vincent Aboubakar is set to play in the Azerbaijan Premier League.

Details: Azerbaijan's Neftchi has officially announced the signing of the 33-year-old striker Vincent Aboubakar.

The Giant Has Arrived — Aboubakar. ⚡️⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/IGxLxYwSZY — Neftçi PFK (@PFC_Neftchi) October 21, 2025

The Cameroonian striker's last club was Turkey's Hatayspor.