Unexpected career twist! Vincent Aboubakar signs with Azerbaijan's Neftchi
A new adventure for the Cameroonian striker
Transfer news Today, 12:39Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
https://x.com/PFC_Neftchi/status/1980630669824024885
The former renowned Porto and Beşiktaş forward Vincent Aboubakar is set to play in the Azerbaijan Premier League.
Details: Azerbaijan's Neftchi has officially announced the signing of the 33-year-old striker Vincent Aboubakar.
The Cameroonian striker's last club was Turkey's Hatayspor.