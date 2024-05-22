The eccentric Italian forward will become a free agent in the summer

Renowned Italian forward Mario Balotelli will leave Adana Demispor in the summer as a free agent, according to journalist Nicolo Schira, who specialises in Italian football.

The Turkish club will not activate the option to extend the player's contract, which expires in June.

This season, the 33-year-old Italian has scored 7 goals and given 1 assist in 16 Turkish Super League matches.

During his career, the scandalous forward has played for Manchester City, Inter, Milan, Liverpool, Marseille, Nice, Brescia, Monza and Sion.

