Still going strong! Young not planning to retire just yet

Last week, former Manchester United defender Ashley Young turned 40—a milestone age when many consider hanging up their boots. But Young has no intention of calling time on his career just yet. In fact, he’s looking to keep playing at a high level.

Details: According to talkSPORT, Watford is considering the possibility of signing Young. The final decision will be made by head coach Paulo Pezzolano, but reports claim neither the veteran’s age nor his fitness are causing any concerns at the club.

Reminder: Young spent the last two years at Everton, and even though his contract expired in May, he remained a regular presence on the pitch, making 70 appearances across all competitions. In December last year, he became the fourth-oldest goalscorer in Premier League history after netting a free-kick against Wolverhampton.

Young began his senior career at Watford in 2003, debuting at the age of 18 and making 110 appearances before moving to the Premier League.