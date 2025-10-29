Shabana FC Coach Peter Okidi Confident of Turning Around Poor FKF Premier League Form

Shabana FC head coach Peter Okidi has expressed confidence that his side will bounce back from their current losing streak in the FKF Premier League. Shabana suffered a 2–1 home defeat to AFC Leopards in Round Six, marking their third consecutive loss of the season.

The Kisii-based club had taken the lead but conceded two late goals in the second half, with Victor Omune scoring in the 71st minute before an own goal sealed their defeat. Despite the setback, Coach Okidi remains optimistic that Tore Bobe will soon rediscover their form and get back to winning ways.

“We are doing the right things, but they just aren’t working out for us at the moment. I am confident that we will rise up, and I want to encourage the boys to keep soldiering on because there is a lot of criticism that will come their way. We have been in this situation before and eventually came out stronger,” Okidi said.

The coach urged unity among the Shabana FC family — players, fans, and management — as they look to overcome their current struggles and rebuild confidence.

“Right now I know they are weeping, but there will come a time to rejoice. We want to go back to the drawing board as a team and work harder. Anything else is just a distraction that we have become used to,” he added.

Shabana will next face Kariobangi Sharks at the Kasarani Stadium on Saturday, where they will be aiming to end their three-match losing run and reignite their FKF Premier League campaign.