San Juan Mourns Sudden Death of 20-Year-Old Midfielder Roni Arias Álvarez

Football news Today, 17:20
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
The football community in Argentina is grieving the sudden and tragic loss of Roni Arias Álvarez, a 20-year-old midfielder who had played for San Martín de San Juan and was currently with Sportivo Peñarol. According to Canal 13, the young player passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday night after returning from training.

His family reported that Arias had dinner and went to bed early, complaining of fatigue. When he failed to respond to messages, they attempted to wake him and rushed him to Rawson Hospital, where doctors confirmed he had died.

In response, the Special Crimes Unit launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding his death. Authorities have begun gathering evidence and witness statements to piece together the final hours of a promising athlete whose life and career were cut heartbreakingly short.

Sportivo Peñarol paid tribute to Arias in an emotional post, describing him as a joyful and dedicated young man with a bright future. “With deep sorrow, the Bohemian family bids farewell to its first-team player,” read the message. San Martín also extended its condolences, expressing support for Arias’s family and friends.

The unexpected passing of Arias has shocked the San Juan sporting community and halted the progress of a player seen as one of the region’s most promising talents.

