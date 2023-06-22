Real Madrid have agreed to a contract extension with the experienced midfielder

According to Relevo, Real Madrid has reached an agreement to extend the contract of midfielder Dani Ceballos.

According to the source, the new agreement between the player and the club will be valid until 2027. Ceballos had attracted interest from Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, as well as clubs from Qatar and Saudi Arabia, but he has decided to stay in Madrid.

In the current season, the 26-year-old Ceballos has played 46 matches for Real Madrid in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing nine assists. His contract with the club is set to expire in the summer of 2023.