Ranko Veselinović Out for Season After ACL Tear

Football news Today, 20:40
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced on Tuesday that centre back Ranko Veselinović has suffered a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear in his left knee. The injury occurred during the first half of Saturday’s match against San Diego FC. The club’s medical team will work with Veselinović in the coming days to determine the best course of action.

“It’s genuinely heartbreaking for Ranko,” said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director. “He has been a consistent high-level performer on the field and a supportive leader in the locker room. He’s been a true cornerstone for us this season, and it’s incredibly difficult to see his year cut short. The entire organization is behind him as he begins his recovery.”

Veselinović, who has captained the team for much of the season, started 29 of his 32 appearances across all competitions this year. Last Saturday, he also marked his 200th appearance for Whitecaps FC, tying Jordan Harvey for the second-most matches played in the club’s MLS era.

