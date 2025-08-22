Palmeiras Defend Unbeaten League Run as Sport Chase First Win in Seven Years

Palmeiras will host Sport at Allianz Parque on Monday, August 25, at 7 p.m. (Brasília time) for matchday 21 of the Brasileirão, according to Lance! and Mix Vale. The contest pairs a side chasing the league leaders against a bottom-placed team desperate to revive its season.

Abel Ferreira’s men are unbeaten in seven league matches since the season resumed, with five wins and two draws, climbing into second place. However, their most recent performance raised concerns, as they were held to a goalless draw by Universitario in the Libertadores. It added to a trend of inconsistency at home, where Palmeiras have not won a Libertadores knockout tie at Allianz Parque since 2022.

Sport enter the match rooted to the bottom with only 10 points but riding a modest five-game unbeaten streak, including one victory. In their last outing, they squandered a 2-0 lead against a São Paulo reserve side, conceding late to settle for a draw.

The Leão’s last win over Palmeiras came in 2018, a dramatic 3-2 away triumph at Allianz Parque. That night saw Magrão save a stoppage-time penalty to seal the upset. Since then, the clubs have met six more times, with four Palmeiras victories and two draws. Earlier this season, Palmeiras won 2-1 in Recife thanks to a controversial penalty converted by Joaquín Piquerez.

For Palmeiras, the fixture represents a chance to remain in pursuit of Flamengo at the top. For Sport, it is an opportunity to end a long drought against a rival and spark hopes of survival in the league.