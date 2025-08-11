RU RU ES ES FR FR
Melgar’s Struggles Continue as Reynoso Vows Swift Turnaround

Football news Today, 21:15
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Melgar suffered another setback in the Torneo Clausura, falling 1-0 to Sporting Cristal at the Alberto Gallardo Stadium. The Arequipa side has now gone four matches without a win and holds just one victory in five rounds, deepening a crisis that weighs heavily on both performance and morale. Newly appointed coach Juan Reynoso, unveiled only days ago, has yet to lead the team from the bench but attended the match from the stands.

The former Peru national team manager spoke to reporters upon arriving at Jorge Chávez Airport before flying back to Arequipa. He noted that he saw “a great effort” from his players and felt they had taken “a step forward” despite the result. Aware of the current slump, Reynoso expressed confidence that “once we start working, things will surely change.”

He also encouraged fans to attend his official presentation in Arequipa on Monday, aiming to strengthen the bond between the team and its supporters. Reynoso’s first match in charge is set for Sunday, August 17, against Ayacucho FC at the Monumental de la UNSA, a fixture that could mark the first step in reversing Melgar’s fortunes.

