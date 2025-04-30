Julen Lopetegui to take charge of Qatar national team

Julen Lopetegui began the current season as West Ham's head coach, but failed to elevate the club to new heights and was subsequently dismissed. However, the Spanish tactician has already received a fresh offer.

Details: According to Marca, the Spanish coach has been offered the role of head coach for the Qatar national team, and all signs point to him accepting the position. He will be replacing his compatriot, Luis García.

Several factors have convinced Lopetegui to accept the offer. Chief among them is the prospect of a long-term project. Additionally, he is eager to return to working with a national team.

It's worth noting that this won't be his first stint at the helm of a national squad—he managed Spain from 2016 to 2018, and from 2010 to 2014 he led the youth side of La Roja.

Recall that on June 12, 2018, Lopetegui signed a three-year contract with Real Madrid, but was dismissed on October 29 following a crushing 5-1 defeat to Barcelona. He has also managed Sevilla, Wolverhampton, and West Ham.

For the record: Carlo Ancelotti came very close to taking over the Brazil national team, but the deal fell through at the last moment.