RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Julen Lopetegui to take charge of Qatar national team

Julen Lopetegui to take charge of Qatar national team

Football news Today, 12:28
Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Julen Lopetegui to take charge of Qatar national team Getty Images

Julen Lopetegui began the current season as West Ham's head coach, but failed to elevate the club to new heights and was subsequently dismissed. However, the Spanish tactician has already received a fresh offer.

Details: According to Marca, the Spanish coach has been offered the role of head coach for the Qatar national team, and all signs point to him accepting the position. He will be replacing his compatriot, Luis García.

Several factors have convinced Lopetegui to accept the offer. Chief among them is the prospect of a long-term project. Additionally, he is eager to return to working with a national team.

It's worth noting that this won't be his first stint at the helm of a national squad—he managed Spain from 2016 to 2018, and from 2010 to 2014 he led the youth side of La Roja.

Recall that on June 12, 2018, Lopetegui signed a three-year contract with Real Madrid, but was dismissed on October 29 following a crushing 5-1 defeat to Barcelona. He has also managed Sevilla, Wolverhampton, and West Ham.

For the record: Carlo Ancelotti came very close to taking over the Brazil national team, but the deal fell through at the last moment.

Related teams and leagues
Qatar
Popular news
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news Today, 12:55 Africa U20 Cup of Nations 2025: Schedule, Results, and Standings
Primera LPF. Team of the week: Maximiliano Salas’ impact and Franco Mastantuono’s wonder strike Football news Today, 07:22 Primera LPF. Team of the week: Maximiliano Salas’ impact and Franco Mastantuono’s wonder strike
Offers to eat your fears. Arturo Vidal launches an unusual new business Lifestyle Today, 05:00 Offers to eat your fears. Arturo Vidal launches an unusual new business
Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders Football news Yesterday, 05:34 Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders
Family time. Leo Messi with wife and children attended the MLS match against FC Dallas Lifestyle 28 apr 2025, 08:50 Family time. Leo Messi with wife and children attended the MLS match against FC Dallas
Exclusive: Warren Barton names three Newcastle players set to leave this summer Football news 26 apr 2025, 16:37 EXCLUSIVE: Warren Barton names three Newcastle players set to leave this summer
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Stellenbosch 0 - 0 Chippa United Today, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Stellenbosch
0
Chippa United
0
3’
Orlando Pirates 0 - 0 Sekhukhune United Today, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Orlando Pirates
0
Sekhukhune United
0
2’
Mamelodi Sundowns - : - Richards Bay Today, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Mamelodi Sundowns
-
Richards Bay
-
13:30
Barcelona - : - Inter Today, 15:00 Champions League
Barcelona
-
Inter
-
15:00
Atletico Tucuman - : - Independiente Today, 20:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Atletico Tucuman
-
Independiente
-
20:00
Nottingham Forest - : - Brentford 01 may 2025, 14:30 English Premier League
Nottingham Forest
-
Brentford
-
14:30
Athletic Club - : - Manchester United 01 may 2025, 15:00 Europa League
Athletic Club
-
Manchester United
-
15:00
Djurgaarden - : - Chelsea 01 may 2025, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Djurgaarden
-
Chelsea
-
15:00
Tottenham - : - Bodoe/Glimt 01 may 2025, 15:00 Europa League
Tottenham
-
Bodoe/Glimt
-
15:00
Real Betis - : - Fiorentina 01 may 2025, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Real Betis
-
Fiorentina
-
15:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:17 Super Eagle Soars: Dessers Secures Rangers’ Golden Boot Football news Today, 13:02 From South Africa to Egypt? Riveiro Tipped for Al Ahly Move Football news Today, 12:55 Africa U20 Cup of Nations 2025: Schedule, Results, and Standings Football news Today, 12:39 Congolese Forward Grady Diangana Set to Leave West Brom Amid Growing Interest Football news Today, 12:28 Julen Lopetegui to take charge of Qatar national team Football news Today, 12:19 Orlando Pirates Brace for Major Changes After CAF Champions League Exit Football news Today, 12:01 Davide Ancelotti embarks on his own head coaching career Motorsport News Today, 11:37 Unexpected. Ferrari to race in different colors in Miami Football news Today, 11:11 Alphonso Davies had no idea about Dier's departure and reacted to it live on air Lifestyle Today, 10:49 Another scandal erupts between Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara: he upset his eldest daughter
Sport Predictions
Football Today Barcelona vs Inter: Which team can gain the upper hand in the first match? Basketball Today Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors prediction and betting tips for May 1, 2025 Football Today Atlético Tucumán vs Independiente prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 1, 2025 Football Today Inter Miami vs Vancouver prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 1, 2025 Basketball Today Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and bet for the match on May 1, 2025 Football 01 may 2025 Antwerp vs Anderlecht prediction: how many goals will the teams score? Football 01 may 2025 Ceramica Cleopatra vs National Bank of Egypt: Who will prevail in the battle for fifth place? Football 01 may 2025 Wolfsberger - Hartberg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 1 May 2025 Football 01 may 2025 Al-Riyadh vs Al-Orouba prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 1, 2025 Football 01 may 2025 Al-Akhdood vs Al-Wehda prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 1, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores