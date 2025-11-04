Islam Slimani, soon to return to the Algerian National Team ?

A Tested Career and a Strategic Return

The all-time leading scorer in Algerian football history, with 46 goals, could be making his return to the national team. Islam Slimani, absent from the Algerian national team since Vladimir Petkovic's arrival, is preparing to make his grand return.

To this day, Slimani maintains unwavering determination, despite his rich career in the biggest European leagues. This mentality, which makes him a fierce competitor, has caught the attention of Madjid Bougherra, the coach of the national A' team. Slimani is reportedly on the list for the FIFA Arab Cup, scheduled to take place in Qatar on December 18, 2025.

Slimani's return is no coincidence. It's part of Bougherra's overall strategy, which aims to blend experience and youth. Specifically, Slimani's presence, alongside other experienced players like Yacine Brahimi, is intended to mentor the team's young talents.

At 37, Slimani therefore has a tough task ahead of him to convince Petkovic to include him in the squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations.