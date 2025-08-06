RU RU ES ES FR FR
Inter Miami Face Must-Win Showdown Against Pumas in Leagues Cup Finale

Football news Today, 16:00
Inter Miami CF will host Pumas UNAM on Wednesday, August 6, in a decisive final group stage match of the 2025 Leagues Cup, according to the club’s official website. The game at Chase Stadium is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and could secure the team’s spot in the knockout rounds.

Gerardo Martino’s side enters the match after a thrilling 2-2 draw with Necaxa, earning an additional point by winning the penalty shootout. Telasco Segovia opened the scoring with a stunning strike, while Rodrigo De Paul recorded his first two assists for the club. Jordi Alba netted the equalizer in stoppage time to send the game to penalties.

With five points from two matches, Inter Miami currently sit third in the MLS standings for this group stage. A regulation win over Pumas would clinch a place in the quarterfinals, scheduled for August 19–20. Any other result would leave their advancement dependent on outcomes from other Matchday 3 fixtures.

Pumas arrive in South Florida on the heels of a 3-2 victory over Atlanta United. The Mexican side also holds five points and stands fifth in the LIGA MX table. Panamanian midfielder Adalberto Carrasquilla has been a standout performer, scoring three goals to tie for second place in the tournament's scoring chart.

The 2025 Leagues Cup is structured in two stages: an initial group round and a knockout phase. Inter Miami are in Division 1, grouped with top-tier teams, and face only LIGA MX opponents during the first round. Although matches are cross-league, each team earns points within their respective league’s table.

Beyond quarterfinal qualification, clubs are also competing for one of three berths in the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup. This heightens the stakes for Wednesday’s clash, making it pivotal both for Inter Miami’s immediate aspirations and their potential continental ambitions.

