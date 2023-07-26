Inter announced the appointment of a new team captain

Мilan's "Inter" press service has officially announced the appointment of Argentine forward Lautaro Martinez as the team captain.

The 25-year-old forward replaces goalkeeper Samir Handanovic, who left the club in the summer transfer window.

Lautaro Martinez has been playing for Inter since 2018 when he joined the Italian club from Argentine club "Racing" (Avellaneda) for a transfer fee of 25 million euros. He has played a total of 238 matches for the Milan-based club in all competitions, scoring 102 goals and providing 36 assists. With Inter, Martinez became the Italian champion in the 2020/2021 season, won the Italian Cup twice in the 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 seasons, and also lifted the Italian Super Cup twice in 2021 and 2022.

Since 2018, Martinez has been representing the Argentine national team. He has played 48 matches for the national team, scoring 21 goals and providing seven assists. Additionally, he received five yellow cards. Martinez has achieved significant success with the Argentine national team, winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the 2022 FIFA Finalissima, and the 2021 Copa America.