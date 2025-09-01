Heavy Rain Floods CU’s Olympic Stadium

The Pumas’ home win over Atlas came with unexpected scenes in Mexico City. According to Récord, a storm with hail hit the Estadio Olímpico Universitario during the final minutes of Matchday 7 in the Apertura 2025, right as Aaron Ramsey scored the stoppage-time goal that secured victory for the home side.

The downpour did not only impact the field, where large puddles formed, but also the stadium’s inner corridors. Footage showed water filling hallways under the stands, including the area leading to the press room. The flooding forced the cancellation of Atlas manager Diego Martín Cocca’s postgame press conference, as access to that section was blocked.

While Pumas celebrated three points, the images highlighted the stadium’s vulnerability to heavy rain. Built in 1952 and host to historic sporting events, the venue struggled to contain the storm, which left parts of the facility waterlogged and complicated postmatch operations.

The capital has endured a stretch of intense rainfall, and Sunday’s match became another example of its impact on daily life. What was expected to be remembered for Ramsey’s late strike is now equally tied to the sight of flooded corridors in one of Mexican football’s most iconic venues.