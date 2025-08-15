Grêmio Reach Deal to Sign Veteran Right Back Marcos Rocha from Palmeiras

Grêmio are set to sign 36-year-old right back Marcos Rocha after he mutually terminated his contract with Palmeiras, TNT Sports reported. The veteran defender lost his starting spot this season under Abel Ferreira and will bring an end to a highly successful spell at the São Paulo club that began in 2018. Only the contract signing remains before the move is official.

Rocha was a mainstay during Palmeiras’ golden era, winning two Copa Libertadores titles (2020, 2021), three Brasileirão championships (2018, 2022, 2023), four Campeonato Paulista trophies (2020, 2022, 2023, 2024), the 2020 Copa do Brasil, the 2022 Recopa Sudamericana, and the 2023 Supercopa do Brasil.

A product of Atlético Mineiro, Rocha also had stints with CRB, Ponte Preta, and América Mineiro before joining Palmeiras. His arrival in Porto Alegre adds a player with a proven track record in both domestic and continental competitions, as well as leadership in high-pressure situations.

Grêmio head coach Renato Portaluppi will be counting on Rocha’s experience to bolster the squad in the final stretch of the season, aiming to strengthen the club’s position in the Brasileirão and make a push in cup competitions.