Former Chelsea star David Luiz opens up about battling hair loss and losing his famous curly mane

Former Chelsea footballer David Luiz, who is currently playing for Brazilian side Fortaleza, surprised fans with his appearance when he showed up at a match without his iconic curly mane. A TikTok video featuring the Brazilian and his hairdresser surfaced, where he explained what happened to his hair.

Read also: Arturo Vidal thanks Fortaleza club for condolences after Monumental tragedy

In the video, Luiz confessed that he had been undergoing treatment for hair loss for years and had lost some hair over time. He also mentioned that it had become increasingly difficult for him to achieve his favorite hairstyle with curly, voluminous locks. As a result, he more often opted to wear hats and caps to conceal the issue.

Afterwards, his hairdresser worked on his hairstyle, and the video showed the results of that work. Luiz was amazed at how his hair looked and admitted that he couldn't see any bald spots, and overall, he now looked much younger.

It is worth noting that David Luiz joined Fortaleza earlier this year and has played in all 5 of their Brazilian Serie A matches so far. His club currently stands at 14th place in the league table, having accumulated 5 points in 5 rounds.