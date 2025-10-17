Football : Is Bouna Sarr's Career Over ?

Sarr is reportedly considering ending his career.

Absent from the Senegalese national team's matches for two years, Bouna Sarr is reportedly considering ending his professional career.

Since leaving Bayern Munich, Bouna Sarr has been without a club. Present in the Lions' squad for the 2022 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon, where he played a key role in Senegal's first continental title, the versatile right-back has seen his career take a nosedive since that victory.

Indeed, the former FC Metz and OM player has been hampered by a serious injury. During training with the Bavarian club on December 1, 2023, the player ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. Released by Bayern Munich in the summer of 2024, he has been fighting for two years to fully regain fitness and return to the pitch, which is a difficult task.

While the 33-year-old's last match dates back to November 11, 2023, the man who proudly defended the colors of Senegal for 13 selections is in a bad way.