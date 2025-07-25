Flamengo Breaks Transfer Record with €22M Signing of Samuel Lino from Atlético Madrid
Flamengo have completed the most expensive transfer in their history, signing Brazilian forward Samuel Lino from Atlético Madrid. As reported by ge.globo, the deal is valued at €22 million (approximately R$ 143 million) plus performance-related bonuses.
The 24-year-old, voted Atlético’s best player in the 2023/24 season, chose to return to Brazil despite interest from European clubs Napoli and Sporting. Flamengo’s offer —including a significant upfront payment and two scheduled installments in 2026— was the most appealing to the Spanish side, which was aiming to free up a non-EU roster spot.
This move surpasses Flamengo’s previous transfer record: the $20 million acquisition of Carlos Alcaraz in 2024. Alcaraz never fully settled and was later sold to Everton for €15 million plus €3 million in add-ons.
Samuel Lino began his youth career at Flamengo, where he won the Copinha in 2018. His return is seen as both a strategic boost for Filipe Luís’s squad and a personal opportunity to stay in contention for Brazil’s national team under Carlo Ancelotti ahead of the 2026 World Cup and Club World Cup.