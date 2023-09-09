England loses points in the match against Ukraine

The England national team played the fifth UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying, which will be held in Germany. The opponent of the Three Lions was Ukraine.

England had more possession in the first half. However, it was not possible to create something dangerous. Ukraine, in turn, defended itself and wanted to find a moment in the counterattack. The Ukrainians were the first to open the account. In the 26th minute, Zinchenko scored a goal. However, England equalized late in the first half, with Kyle Walker scoring.

England continued their pressure in the second half. It was they who wanted to win more, but Ukraine defended and did it quite well. The Englishmen draw 1:1 and lose two points. So far, Southgate's team has 13 points in 5 games. Ukraine is second on the ladder with seven points from four games.

UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying: